‘Fraud’ actor Naeema Butt drops unseen pictures from set

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt – currently being seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Fraud’ – shared unseen pictures from the set of the drama which went viral on social media.

The up-and-coming actor, who essays the character of Tooba (step-sister of Shaan) in ‘Fraud’, shared a bunch of pictures with her co-stars on her social media handles. The viral snaps had Naeema Butt with the lead trio of ‘Fraud’ – Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt)

“Good times with good people,” read the caption on one of the clicks which see the celebrity and other cast members of ‘Fraud’ pose with director Saqib Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt)

Moreover, living her fangirl moment with the ultimate diva Saba Qamar, Butt noted that she is ‘blessed to work with the top film and TV actor’ of Pakistan and thanked her for being a ‘great support’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt)

About the serial, ‘Fraud’ starring A-list actors Saba Qamar Zaman, Ahsan Khan, and Mikaal Zulfiqar in lead roles – is a story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating.

The main plot is about Maya, the daughter of a proud teacher, and Shujaat alias Tabraiz, a fraudster who marries Maya with his trickery. When Maya and her family are hit with the reality of conman, all hell breaks loose. Once she is deceived, her life seems to be crippling in misery but it goes on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble supporting cast includes Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Naeema Butt, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others.

‘Fraud’ – written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan – airs prime time every Saturday on ARY Digital.

