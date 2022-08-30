Watch: Naeema Butt dances with on-screen brother Mikaal Zulfiqar

The latest dance video of showbiz starlet Naeema Butt with her on-screen brother, actor Mikaal Zulfiqar is viral on social media.

The ‘Fraud’ actor posted a new dance reel on her account on the photo and video sharing application, Monday, which sees the celebrity grooving to a remix version of Canadian singer Michael Buble’s ‘Sway’ with Zulfiqar in rain.

‘Sway with me’, read the hashtag on the caption of viral-video of Naeema Butt which attracted several hearts and comments for the duo from social users.

For those unversed, Butt plays the character of Tooba in the superhit serial ‘Fraud’, headlined by Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan, and Mikaal Zulfiqar. Tooba is the step-sister of Shaan (Zulfiqar) and the latest love interest of conman Shujaat alias Tabraiz (Khan).

Earlier, the rising actor shared a bunch of pictures with her co-stars and producer from the sets of the show, on her social media handles.

About the serial, ‘Fraud’ is a story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating. The main plot is about Maya, the daughter of a proud teacher, and Shujaat alias Tabraiz, a fraudster who marries Maya with his trickery.

When Maya and her family are hit with the reality of conman, all hell breaks loose. Once she is deceived, her life seems to be crippling in misery but it goes on.

Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble supporting cast includes Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Naeema Butt, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others.

‘Fraud’ – written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan – airs prime time every Saturday on ARY Digital.

