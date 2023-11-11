Naegleria claims another life in Karachi as tally rises to 12

KARACHI: The Naegleria fowleri, brain-eating amoeba, has claimed the life of another patient in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting the Sindh Health Department.

According to the health department, a 33-year-old resident of Scheme 33 Karachi in the metropolis died due to Naegleria. He was suffering from fever and headache for the last three days, said the spokesperson of the Sindh Health Department.

He was shifted to private hospital on November 9 and was on ventilator.

According to the Sindh health department, 12 people have lost their lives so far due to Naegleria fowleri infection (NFI) across the province.

Sindh caretaker minister for health, Dr Saad Khalid has asked the people of Karachi to take preventive measures to avoid becoming a victim of Naegleria fowleri — a rare but deadly waterborne amoeba that thrives in freshwater sources.

Khalid Niaz urged public to refrain from swimming in pools that have not been properly chlorinated. He further advised the public to avoid activities that may cause water to enter the nose.