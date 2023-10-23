Naegleria claims another life in Karachi, tally rises to nine

KARACHI: The Naegleria fowleri, brain-eating amoeba, has claimed the life of another patient in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Sindh Health Department report.

According to the health department, 45-year-old Adnan, a resident of New Karachi in the port city died due to Naegleria.

The Sindh health department further said chlorination is the key method to kill the germ and keep the life-taking disease at bay.

Read more: Patient dies of brain eating amoeba at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital

Another way is to use boiled water while cleaning the nose as the germ enters through the nasal cavity of its victim and attacks the brain.

The provincial health department is actively working to launch an awareness campaign to educate the public about the risks associated with Naegleria disease.

According to the Sindh health department, nine people have lost their lives so far due to Naegleria Fowleri infection (NFI) across the province.