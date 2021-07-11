Naegleria claims another life in Karachi, tally jumps to four

KARACHI: The Naegleria fowleri, brain-eating amoeba, has claimed the life of another patient in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday quoting Sindh Health Department report.

According to the health department, an 8-year-old boy named Zohaib, who was put on a ventilator last week has died at Karachi’s private hospital.

He was a resident of Karachi’s Shadman Town. The total number of deaths in the port city due to Naegleria in the ongoing year has reached four.

As it was feared with the advent of the sizzling summer, naegleria fowleri has begun claiming human lives and the situation demands greater measures on part of the relevant authorities as the germ finds little resistance because of poor chlorination in most parts of the city.

Chlorination is the key method to kill the germ and keep the life-taking disease at bay. Another way is to use boiled water while cleaning nose as the germ enters through the nasal cavity of its victim and attacks the brain.

According to Sindh Health Minister, Dr Azra Pechuho, last year five people had died of Naegleria Fowleri infection (NFI) across the province.