Naegleria claims two more lives in Karachi

KARACHI: The Naegleria, a brain-eating amoeba, claimed two more lives in Karachi in last week, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Sindh Health Department.

According to the health department spokesperson, a woman, who was a resident of Qayyumabad, lost her life after contracting Naegleria. He further said the woman’s health deteriorated after performing wudu at a private hospital in Karachi’s Gulshan.

The woman was rushed to Jinnah Hospital, where doctors confirmed naegleria and she breathed her last.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man was the second victim of the deadly virus. The resident of Surjani Town lost his life on May 26.

As it was feared with the advent of the sizzling summer, naegleria has begun claiming human lives and the situation demands greater measures on part of the relevant authorities as the germ finds little resistance because of poor chlorination in most parts of the city.

Chlorination is the key method to kill the germ and keep the life-taking disease at bay. Another way is to use boiled water while cleaning nose as the germ enters through the nasal cavity of its victim and attacks the brain.