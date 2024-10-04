Nagarjuna sues Telangana minister over comments on Samantha, Chaitanya’s divorce

South Indian cinema’s veteran superstar Nagarjuna has filed a complaint against Congress leader and Telangana minister, Konda Surekha, over her comments on his son Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

A day after Konda Surekha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, sparked a major controversy, dragging Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce to criticize fellow politician KT Rama Rao, of Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the ‘Kushi’ actor’s ex-father-in-law, Nagarjuna came out in support of her, suing the minister for defamation over her derogatory remarks.

Naga Chaitanya shared a scanned copy of his father’s complaint on social media, filed against the Telangana minister for making statements with the intention of damaging the public reputation of the Akkineni family. The veteran pressed charges of criminal and civil defamation against Konda, seeking financial compensation for the harm inflicted.

For the unversed, Konda linked Samatha and Chaitanya’s divorce with KTR and alleged that the politician is responsible for why many female stars leave the industry to get married early.

“It is KT Rama Rao because of whom Samantha’s divorce happened…He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them…He used to make them drug addicts and then do this…Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened,” she said while speaking to the media.

The comments did not go down well with the actor either and she penned a long note via her Instagram stories, urging the politicians to keep her name out of their political battles.