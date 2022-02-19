Nageena Chandio murder: ‘Paramour’ confesses to killing Dadu girl

DADU: Police arrested the suspected murderer of a Dadu girl, Nageena Chandio, who had left her family to marry her paramour, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Nageena Chandio had been found dead from fields near Sita Road of Sindh’s Dadu city in January.

According to reports, Nageena Chandio had defied her family to marry her paramour namely Mehtab who later killed her.

Police said that Mehtab confessed to killing the girl who reached there to marry him. In his statement, Mehtab Chandio told the police that Nageena had refused to go back to her home.

He added that the girl asked him to kill her if he is not ready to marry her. The merciless man later killed her with the help of his friend.

Police revealed that Mehtab was a sibling of slain Nageena Chandio’s brother-in-law and he confessed to killing her.

Police started raids to arrest Mehtab’s friend Shaukat in the murder case.

