Naheed Ejaz, a former mayor of Bracknell and her son, who worked together to stall police after they turned up at their home to question him about the attack, have been jailed.

Naheed Ejaz, 61, was Bracknell Forest Council’s first Muslim mayor when she was selected in May 2023 but quit her role as a Labour councillor in October 2024.

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As per details, a former mayor of Bracknell has been sentenced to three years in prison, while her son has received a 12-year custodial sentence, following the conclusion of a six-day trial.

Naheed Ejaz, who previously served on Bracknell Council between 2023 and 2024, was found guilty of attempting to conceal a crime. The court heard that when police arrived at her home after the incident, she obstructed officers at the door and delayed their entry.

During this time, she spoke to her son in Urdu. Prosecutors from the Crown Prosecution Service stated that her son subsequently destroyed a mobile phone believed to contain crucial evidence. The device was never recovered.

The son was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Before attending court, Ejaz recorded a video claiming that her prosecution was influenced by her Pakistani background and her position as a former mayor. However, the court proceedings continued over six days, during which police presented their evidence.

Both defendants were ultimately convicted and sentenced accordingly.