Naila Kiani summits Makalu to become first Pakistani woman to ascend 11 peaks of over 8000m

Pakistani climber Naila Kiani on Sunday scaled the 8,485 meters Mount Makalu, one of the world’s highest mountains, becoming the first woman in the country’s history to summit 11 peaks above 8,000 metres.

“After a challenging climb through the night, Naila has achieved another historic milestone by successfully summiting Makalu, the fifth highest peak in the world at 8,485 meters, today [Sunday] at approximately 9:35am Nepal local time [8:50am Pakistan time],” Karrar Haidri, the secretary of Alpine Club of Pakistan, said in a statement.

“This latest success highlights her exceptional endurance and determination. She now holds the record as the fastest Pakistani, both male and female, to have summited 11 of the 8,000-meter peaks, accomplished in under three years.”

In 2023, she became the second Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest. It was earlier achieved by Samina Baig in 2013.

Read more: Naila Kiani becomes second Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest

Kiani is a Dubai-based Pakistani banker, an amateur boxer and a mother of two daughters.

She is an aerospace engineer, having studied at the University of London, and has held a prominent position as an Associate Vice President at the HSBC bank.