HYDERABAD, July 13: The Sindh High Court has acquitted Anis Ahmed Khaskheli in the much-talked-about murder case of Naila Rind, a student at the University of Sindh’s Marvi Girls Hostel. The ruling came after years of legal proceedings and has once again put the spotlight on how evidence is handled in sensitive cases across the province, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a two-member bench consisting of Justice Omar Sial and Justice Muhammad Abdul Rehman issued a 26-page detailed judgment in which they fully accepted Khaskheli’s appeal. The SHC bench acquitted Anis of all charges and ordered his immediate release if he is not wanted in any other case. The judges made it clear that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the verdict, no solid evidence was presented to connect the accused with Naila Rind’s murder, blackmail, or the circulation of private images. The bench also noted that the charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act could not be established. The court observed that the prosecution remained unable to produce any credible proof regarding threats, pressure, or any unlawful act by Khaskheli towards Naila Rind.

The judges emphasised that trial courts must carefully and thoroughly examine all evidence in every case instead of rushing to conclusions. They reminded lower courts to strictly follow the principles laid down by the Supreme Court and High Courts while delivering judgments. The bench further directed that all sensitive images and private material submitted during the trial of Naila Rind’s murder should be properly sealed and kept safe.

In strong words, the judgment also advised subordinate courts to base their decisions purely on the Constitution and law rather than getting influenced by public pressure or emotions.

Background of Naila Rind’s Tragic Case

Naila Rind’s body was found on January 1, 2017, inside the Marvi Girls Hostel at the University of Sindh. Police registered an FIR on January 6, 2017 and arrested Anis Ahmed Khaskheli the same day. In January 2023, an Anti-Terrorism Court had sentenced him to life imprisonment along with additional penalties under the PECA Act.

This acquittal is expected to trigger fresh discussions about the quality of investigations and prosecutions in high-profile cases in Sindh. While Khaskheli’s family has welcomed the decision, the ruling has left many others disappointed.