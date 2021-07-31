Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi mark their son’s first birthday

Hamza Ali Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar Abbasi are celebrating their firstborn Mustafa’s first birthday today, July 31, and the couple penned heartfelt notes for their little one.

Taking to her 1.9 million strong Instagram to share a series of adorable photos of their tiny tot, Naimal wrote, “Today the light of our lives, my beautiful son Mustafa turns one. May Allah guide you to the straight path and bless you with many more, my darling.”

She also requested her fans and followers to pray for his health and wellbeing.

The Abbasi’s boss baby had a Boss Baby themed cake to himself for his birthday, and was also seen crawling around with balloons – we can’t get enough of the cuteness!

Hamza also shared a casual family picture on his own Instagram account which boasts close to a million followers. “Happy Birthday my son. May you become an acha banda (good man) of Allah,” he prayed.

“I am forever grateful to God for his blessings. Please make a little prayer for Mustafa on his birthday,” he added.

The couple, who tied the knot in August of 2019, welcomed their first child, son Mustafa, in July 2020, and announced the news to their fans in August of the same year with an adorable Instagram post.

“The most pure form of love,” read Naimal’s birth announcement, with a close-up of her hand holding Mustafa’s tiny hand.

While Hamza announced on Twitter: “Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah… Please pray for us.”