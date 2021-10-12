Naimal Khawar wins hearts with adorable pictures with baby son

Actress Naimal Khawar has shared images of herself with her son Mustafa and they are heart-melting.

Taking to the photo-sharing social media application Instagram, the images of the child with her mother went viral. The images see her holding the child and showering her love for child.

“My Little Man,” she wrote.

The couple got married in August 2019 with their simple wedding ceremony that became the biggest highlight of Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

#HamzaWedsNaimal became the top trend on their wedding day while social media was flooded with images from the ceremony.

The celebrity couple was blessed with a baby boy last year.

Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us❤️ — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 2, 2020

Naimal Khawar’s profile has at least two million followers. Her fans remain updated with her, her family and her projects.

They celebrated their firstborn Mustafa’s first birthday and with a heartfelt note.

“Today the light of our lives, my beautiful son Mustafa turns one,” Naimal Khan wrote. “May Allah guide you to the straight path and bless you with many more, my darling.”

