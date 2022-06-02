VIRAL: Naimal Khawar receives love on Instagram pictures

The latest pictures of former actor and star wife, Naimal Khawar Abbasi are going viral across social media platforms.

Naimal – wife of ‘Pyaray Afzal’ fame, Hamza Ali Abbasi – took to her official Instagram handle, Wednesday, to share the latest pictures. The former actor wore a green double-breasted top with black trousers for the look as she posed for the pictures in her new workplace.

“I think green is becoming my favourite color🍃,” read the caption on the two picture gallery. “P.S setting up new work space,” she wrote further, followed with a paintbrush and nerd emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

She probably referenced the space as her art station, as the celeb also practices visual art apart from acting.

The post received overwhelming love from her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Though Naimal had quite a brief acting stint, the celeb wife is immensely popular and enjoys a huge fan following from millions of Instagrammers, and often feasts the fans with heart-melting glimpses of little Mustafa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Earlier this week, the doting mother shared a click with the toddler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Comments