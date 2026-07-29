Najam Sheraz to release first English single 'Only Love'

At a time when conflict and war dominate headlines, Pakistani singer-songwriter Najam Sheraz is choosing to answer with music and a message of hope.

The acclaimed musician is set to globally release his first-ever English-language single, Only Love, a powerful anti-war anthem on August 2.

Born out of nearly 25 years of witnessing global events since the aftermath of 9/11, Only Love reflects on a world shaped by war, bloodshed, racism and Islamophobia. Through its lyrics, Sheraz urges people to replace hatred with communication and understanding, presenting music as a bridge between cultures and communities.

The journey of purposeful music that first connected audiences through In Sae Nain Mila Ke Dekho, grew with Aao Wahan Chalain, and reached a much wider audience through Na Tera Khuda Koi Aur Hai which took Najam Sheraz from intimate community gatherings to large arenas, international festivals, and audiences around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Najam Sheraz (@najamsherazofficial)

A household name in Pakistan, Najam Sheraz released ten studio albums between 1996 and 2008 and achieved international recognition through hit songs featured in acclaimed Bollywood films including Murder, Kalyug, Shaapit, and Haunted 3D. Since transitioning away from commercial and Bollywood music in 2012, he has pursued a spiritual journey dedicated to inspiring dialogue, understanding, and positive change through faith, reflection, and the universal language of music.

To speak to the widest possible audience, Najam Sheraz chose to write and record Only Love in English – the universal language of the project’s message. More than a song, Only Love is an invitation to dialogue, communication, and understanding.

Only Love will be released worldwide on 2 August 2026 across all major streaming platforms, accompanied by a cinematic music video.