20 names sent to JCP for additional judges’ appointment to high courts

ISLAMABAD: A total of 20 names have been sent to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for appointment of seven additional judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Balochistan High Court (BHC), ARY News reported.

For additional judges appointment to the IHC, 19 names are sent to the JCP for four positions. The names of three District and Sessions judges—Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, Azam Khan and Shahrukh Arjumand— and Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar have been sent.

Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat is also among the candidate recommended to the JCP. The names of Advocate Adnan Basharat, Advocate Syed Qamar Hussain Sabzwari, Advocate Umar Aslam, Inam Amin Minhas, Muhammad Usman Ghani, Rashid Cheema, Advocate Adnan Haider, Sultan Mazhar Sher Khan, Kashif Ali Malik and Daniyal Ijaz, Shahid Mahmood Khokhar, Babar Bilal, Muhammad Abdul Rafi, Chaudhry Hafeezullah Yaqoob have also been sent to the JCP.

The meeting for four additional judges appointment to Islamabad High Court will be held on January 17.

Meanwhile, 11 names have also been sent to JCP for appointment of three additional judges to the Balochistan High Court

Session Judges Jam Muhammad Gohar, Pazir Ahmed Baloch, Allah Dadroshan and Muhammad Daud Khan Nasir are recommended. The names of Advocate Muhammad Asim, Zahoor Ahmed Mengal, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Ayub Khan, Khalil Ahmed Panzai, Muhammad Najamuddin Mengal, Syed Iqbal Shah are also sent to the JCP.

Read More: JCP invites nomination for judges appointments to high courts

The meeting of the JCP related to appointment of judges in Balochistan High Court will be held on January 17.

Earlier, the JCP invited nominations for the appointment of 38 additional judges to the five high courts across the country

According to the notification, the commission has sought nominations for 12 additional judges for the Sindh High Court, four for the Islamabad High Court, 10 for the Lahore High Court, nine for the Peshawar High Court, and three for the Balochistan High Court.