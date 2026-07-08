Namrah Shahid shares her full-circle journey with Saba Qamar

Namrah Shahid revealed her true mentor in the industry. Her recent interview went viral for her confessions regarding renowned actress Saba Qamar.

During a recent podcast, Namrah Shahid revealed that she used to watch Saba Qamar’s dramas all night to prepare for her role. She also mentioned that her director encouraged her to draw inspiration from the actress she admired most.

Shahid also stated that she felt like it was a full-circle moment, having worked with Saba Qamar and now being friends. She also noted, “Saba Qamar was my idol and mentor. I always wanted to work with her. From the very beginning, she has always been my favourite. I sort of manifested that I would work with her”.

Namra acknowledged that success did not come overnight. She credited her growth and increasing popularity to her family and the opportunity to work alongside talented actors, directors, and producers throughout her career.