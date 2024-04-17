Nanbais to observe shutter down strike in Punjab, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran has announced that the nanbais will observe a shutter down strike in Punjab and Islamabad today (Thursday) as they lock horn with the provincial government over naan and roti prices, ARY News reported.

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran President Ajmal Baloch called for the release of dozens of nanbais arrested across the province as he announced the strike.

Criticising the Punjab government, Baloch said that it was inappropriate to shut down the business of one labour to give relief to the other.

He maintained that the government would not be able to provide relief to the masses using force.

The traders’ leader went on to add that the price of naan was kept at Rs20 when the flour bag was being sold at Rs10,000. The price was increased to Rs25 per naan after an increase of Rs2,000 in the price of flour bag.

Baloch questioned the government’s latest measure, saying that nanbais are being asked to sell naan on Rs16 when the flour bag came down to Rs10,800.

Calling for negotiations with all stakeholders before making a decision, he said that the issue would be resolved without taking all stakeholders on board regarding the prices of naan and roti.

Days earlier, the Muttahida Nanbai Roti Association of Punjab rejected the directives to reduce the price of naan and roti in the province.

After the Punjab government’s directive to set the price of roti at Rs 16, the Nanbai Association issued a 96-hour ultimatum, demanding a reduction in flour prices.

The Nanbai Association also threatened to initiate a province-wide shutter-down strike if their demands were not met.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had reduced the price of roti across the province.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the first female chief minister announced that the Punjab government has reduced the prices of roti (flat bread made in tandoor) and fixed it at Rs16.