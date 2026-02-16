Nancy Cartwright rages on her replacement post retirement

Nancy Cartwright doesn’t like the idea of AI replacing her job when she retires.

In recent news, Nancy Cartwright, the voice for Bart Simpson for over 35 years and now she doesn’t appreciate the idea of her job being replaced with Artificial Intelligence ( AI).

At The Simpsons’ 800th episode party in Hollywood, California, Cartwright weighs in on AI replacing the creative jobs and potentially replacing her.

While speaking with PEOPLE, the actress said she does not want the show creators to use AI to generate her voice when she retires from her job. She further explained, “I think I would choose a successor and I’ll tell you why because AI has no heart and I think that’s a missing ingredient”.

Cartwright said that although AI’s voice might sound pretty close to her’s but, she has a passion.

“We’re spiritual beings, we can emote passion and uplift people and stuff. And I don’t know that a computer can do something like that,” she added.

Cartwright shared that when she first auditioned for the series in 1987, back when it was only planned as a weekly short on The Tracey Ullman Show, she had intended to go for Lisa’s role but switched to auditioning for Bart at the last minute.

She was hired by series creator Matt Groening on the spot. At first, she thought “It’s not even a show. I was degrading it. I was thinking, ‘What is this anyway?'”

Cartwright about the show, “it started airing on The Tracey Ullman Show. And again, it was just this little hiccup, but that little hiccup started to grow”.