Nancy Gutherie: Second abduction note reveals shocking news

The investigation continued for the abduction of Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old mother of US television presenter Savannah Guthrie, including one that reportedly claimed she had died.

In the recent update, the case revealed that the first note, received shortly after her disappearance, demanded millions of dollars in bitcoin in exchange for her release. According to the investigator’s stance on the US media, the message contained specific details about her home and bedroom, suggesting knowledge of the property. The note was reportedly addressed to Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC’s Today programme.

A second note, sent on February 6, allegedly used language similar to the first but contained no financial demands. Instead, it reportedly stated that Nancy Guthrie had died unintentionally and included an apology to her family.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on the contents of the messages but confirmed that the investigation remains active.

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to work closely with the FBI as investigators follow up on leads, review information, and pursue the facts surrounding this case,” a spokesperson said.

Following receipt of the notes, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a public appeal. “We received your message, and we understand”, she said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us.” She added that the family “would pay”.

Authorities and family members repeatedly warned that Nancy Guthrie was in poor health and without critical medication. Despite months of investigation, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared on January 31 after relatives dropped her off at her home near Tucson, Arizona. Concern grew when she failed to attend a planned virtual church service with a friend the following morning.