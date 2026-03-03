Nancy Gutherie: Suspect makes shocking confession

The man recently arrested and under investigation for any connection to Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping case finally delivered his own verdict.

The man was taken into custody along with his mother, and he started to confess about his lack of similarities to the kidnapper who nabbed the Today Show’s anchor’s mom, Nancy Guthrie.

For those unversed, the event in question happened at her home in Foothills, Arizona, on February 1. She was last seen up and about attending church on Saturday, January 31 and ended up being reported missing as early as the next day.

Cursory looks by the police confirmed the presence of blood on the porch, and even her Ring doorbell camera caught a man moving out and about her home.

As of right now, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, with help also being offered by the FBI. But what’s even more pertinent to mention regarding her health and well-being is that her pacemaker app has been disconnected as of 2:30 am of the same day.

The family has even offered a $1 million reward for anyone with information that could lead to her recovery. After rounds of questioning, however, it is their neighbour and primary suspect whose since spoken out on True Crime Ariona with Briana Whitney.

The man in question is named Luke Daley, 37, and it was he, alongside his 77-year-old mother, who were investigated due to their proximity to Guthrie’s home, which is about two miles, according to Just Jared.

In his nearly 14-minute clip, he can be seen clarifying his innocence and saying, “It’s not me. I don’t see the resemblance to it looking like me. Absolutely not. I have nothing to do with this case. Someone says something, and then they just go off of it based on no evidence, no truth.”