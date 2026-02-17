Nancy Guthrie case: Family cleared from suspicious eyes

In a recent update in the ongoing investigations, the closest family members of Nancy Guthrie have been cleared in the case.

In the recent development, more than two weeks after Savannah Guthrie’s mom went missing from her Tucson, Arizona Home. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated to clarify the potential list of subjects involved in the 84-year-old’s case.

On February 16, Nanos, in his statement, said, “To be clear…the Guthrie family, to include all siblings and spouses, has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious, and are victims in this case”.

He added, “to suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple”.

The latest update came after police shared more details from the case, including that “several gloves” were found during the investigation near Nancy’s property, where a masked man was seen on surveillance footage on February 1.

In a press release from the sheriff, per MS NOW, “The closest gloves were found approximately two miles from the home. Reports that a glove was found inside the residence or on the property are inaccurate. All collected evidence has been submitted for laboratory analysis”.

Days before, the FBI released doorbell camera footage as well as a description of Nancy’s potential abductor.

“New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been confirmed,” the FBI’s Phoenix office shared in a Feb. 12 statement to X, “after a forensic analysis of the doorbell camera footage by the FBI’s Operational Technology Division.”

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build,” they continued in their update, which included a still photo of the masked suspect. “In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-litre ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack”.

And in addition to releasing more details, the FBI also announced that they have increased the financial reward from $50,000 to $100,000 for “information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance”.

As for Savannah, amid the search for her mom Nancy also mom to Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie with her late husband Charles Guthrie she is holding on steadfast to hope.

“Bring her home,” the Today cohost wrote alongside a video of a plea shared to Instagram Feb. 15, “it’s never too late to do the next right thing”.