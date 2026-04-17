Nancy Guthrie case: Fresh evidence gives a new look to the case

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance case took a new turn as fresh DNA evidence was recovered from her home and sent to the FBI for advanced testing.

According to investigation reports, they recently uncovered new samples, including strands of hair, inside Guthrie’s Tucson residence. The evidence is now being analysed using more sophisticated forensic technology after earlier testing reportedly produced mixed or inconclusive results.

Authorities are hoping the FBI’s lab can isolate a clear genetic profile that may help identify the masked man captured on doorbell camera footage the night Guthrie vanished.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home on February 1. Since then, the case has faced months of limited progress and growing public attention.

The latest development comes amid heightened speculation after Savannah Guthrie reportedly left a live broadcast of the Today show earlier this week, fueling questions about whether a major update had emerged in her mother’s case.

Law enforcement agencies continue to ask anyone with information to come forward as hopes rise that the new DNA testing could provide the biggest breakthrough yet.