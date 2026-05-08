Nancy Guthrie: Investigators reveal spine chilling details

In the ongoing search operation for Nancy Guthrie, an unexpected discovery was made this week, which seemed to be 50 years old.

Human bones were found in a wash near Guthrie’s home in Tucson, initially raising fears that investigators may have uncovered a major lead in the case. But after examining the remains, officials quickly determined the bones were not recent.

According to authorities, the remains are believed to be at least 50 years old and possibly prehistoric, ruling out any link to Guthrie’s disappearance. The case has now been turned over for anthropological examination.

The discovery briefly escalated the situation for a while, but after a short while it was declared that they weren’t recent. Her disappearance has remained one of the most closely watched missing-person investigations in the United States.

While the prehistoric remains offered no breakthrough in the case, the search for Guthrie continues as investigators pursue other leads.