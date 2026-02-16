Nancy Guthrie: New evidence could unlock answers in her case

Authorities gathered crucial evidence that may lead to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

In the recent interview with Today, anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mom investigation continues after she was reported missing on February 1. The FBI confirmed a glove collected near the 84-year-old’s Tucson, Ariz., home presented a potential link to the masked person seen on doorbell camera footage outside the residence.

On February 15, the agency said, “Investigators collected approximately 16 gloves in various areas near the house”. They also noted, “Most of them were searchers’ gloves that they discarded in various areas when they searched the vicinity. The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video”.

Two days earlier, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared details about the hand garments, including information about where the evidence was found.

“The closest gloves were found approximately two miles from the home,” the sheriff said in a February 13 press release, per MS NOW. “Reports that a glove was found inside the residence or on the property are inaccurate. All collected evidence has been submitted for laboratory analysis”.