Nancy Guthrie: Police issue update on disappearance

An update has been released by police regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of American journalist Savannah Guthrie. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 after last being seen on the evening of January 31 at her home in Arizona.

Officials are currently conducting a criminal investigation and are treating the case as a kidnapping. While early reports mentioned a masked man seen at the residence, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has addressed the speculation surrounding the evidence. “There is no evidence to support that… and there is no evidence to support it was all on the same day,” Nanos told People, adding, “It is speculative at best and remains part of an ongoing investigation.”

The FBI initially offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to her safe return or the identification of those responsible; however, that amount has since been increased as the search continues. Authorities have officially ruled out Nancy Guthrie’s family members as suspects.

In a show of support, Savannah Guthrie received a personal phone call from President Donald Trump, who assured her that federal authorities would make every effort to locate her mother.