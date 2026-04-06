Chronology of Nancy Guthrie abduction case in Arizona

The following is a chronology of key developments in what authorities describe as the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC’s “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members on January 31 after spending the ​evening at the Tucson home of her older daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law.

February 1 – A doorbell video camera ‌at the front door to Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson house captures footage of a man wearing a ski mask, backpack, gloves and holstered gun tampering with the camera in the early morning. Guthrie’s pacemaker app loses contact with her phone line about a half hour later. Shortly before noon, relatives notify ​authorities that Guthrie is missing after she failed to appear for Sunday church services.

February 4 – Savannah Guthrie, her sister ​Annie Guthrie, and brother Camron Guthrie post the first of several video messages about their mother’s disappearance ⁠on social media, saying they are aware of ransom note reports in the media, and pleading for abductors to open communication ​with them.

February 5 – Authorities confirm that DNA tests showed that blood found on Guthrie’s front porch came from her. The first ​of two deadlines set in a purported ransom letter passes at 5 p.m.

February 7 – Savannah Guthrie, flanked again by her sister and brother, releases a video statement pleading for her mother’s return, saying, “This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

February 9 – Savannah Guthrie, in an Instagram video, says, “We ​believe our mom is still out there” and asks for the public’s help in locating her. A second ransom deadline passes.

February ​10 – The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and FBI release doorbell video footage of the armed man at Nancy Guthrie’s home, which the sheriff later describes ‌as the ⁠single biggest clue to emerge in the case. Hours later, authorities search a home in the Arizona border town of Rio Rico, 60 miles (97 km) south of Tucson, and take a man into custody for questioning. He is released and no arrests are made. Savannah Guthrie reposts images of the masked man on Instagram with the caption: “We believe she is still alive; bring her home.”

February ​15 – A DNA sample is obtained ​from gloves that were found ⁠discarded about 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home and resemble the pair worn by the masked man in the doorbell camera footage, authorities say.

February 17 – The glove DNA sample fails to produce a ​match in a search of known genetic profiles in a national database known as CODIS, according ​to the FBI ⁠and sheriff.

February 24 – The family offers a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie in a video posted on Instagram by Savannah Guthrie, which for the first time addresses the possibility that Nancy Guthrie is dead.

March 4 – The ⁠same gloves ​are traced through further DNA analysis to a local restaurant employee who is ​not considered a suspect in the case, the sheriff’s department says, indicating a dead end for what had been a once-promising lead.

April 6 – Savannah Guthrie returns to her ​job in the co-anchor’s chair of NBC’s “Today” show.