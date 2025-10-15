Nancy, Sam lead nominations ahead of shocking 'Big Brother' twist

Reality show “Big Brother” has confirmed that Nancy and Sam are facing the most nominations ahead of this Friday’s live eviction, but a surprising twist awaits the housemates.

In the episode aired on Tuesday, October 14, housemates entered the Diary Room individually to nominate two fellow contestants for eviction. Nancy received seven nominations from Cameron, Feyisola, Jenny, Marcus, Richard, Teja and Zelah, while Sam garnered four nominations from Elsa, Jenny, Marcus and Tate. Several housemates cited Sam’s use of code names as a reason for their nominations, while others felt Nancy was not humble or apologetic enough during their time in the house.

Upon learning they were both at risk of eviction, Sam and Nancy shared an emotional moment, reflecting on the strong friendship they’ve built. “It’s so stupid because we knew it was coming”, Sam said. “Whoever gets through can survive without the other one”. Nancy tearfully added, “Whatever happens, I feel like I’ve won in life because I found you”.

However, the twist is that Friday’s eviction is not what it seems. The ‘evicted’ housemate will be taken to a secret room within the house, where they will join two familiar faces from past seasons.

As revealed last week on “Late & Live”, two former housemates will be returning, and this week’s vote will determine which of the nominated housemates will join them. Host AJ Odudu explained, “On Monday, nominations will take place as normal and the nominated housemates will face the public vote, but what they don’t know is that you at home won’t be voting for an eviction!”.

Co-host Will Best added, “You will be voting to pick one of the nominated housemates to be fake evicted and secretly whisked away to a secret room. The three of them will observe everything happening in the house before rejoining, and they will have secret tasks to undertake. The game is changing, and it’s going to get interesting!