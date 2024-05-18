Indian influencer turns heads in self-stitched creation for Cannes debut

Indian fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi left the fashion icons at the French Riviera spellbound as she walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, in her self-designed, self-stitched creation.

A Delhi-based social media influencer Nancy Tyagi, 22, who went viral after she started sharing her creations, often inspired by the public outings of Bollywood divas and fellow creators, made her grand debut at Cannes 2024 on Saturday.

Staying true to her niche, Tyagi opted against any big designers and walked the carpet in her own creation, a pink, ruffled, strapless gown, stitched over the span of 30 days, using over 1000 metres of fabric. Speaking about her creation on the prestigious red carpet, the digital creator told the media reporters, “Yeh outfit maine khud hi banaya hai, mera hi design hai, ek mahine me maine ise banaya hai. Hazaar metre fabric me bana hai (I have myself designed this outfit within a month. Around 1000 metre fabric was used in it).”

She paired her doll-like fit with matching elbow-length gloves, a delicate diamond chain necklace and a small pair of studs. Sharing the first pictures from her iconic Cannes debut, Tyagi captioned, “I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg.”

Apart from the renowned fellow creators like Kusha Kapila, Komal Pandey, Dolly Singh, Sufi Motiwala, Ankush Bahugana and Mrunal Panchal among others, Tyagi also got a thumbs up from fashion icon Sonam Kapoor as well as ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Uorfi Javed for her work.

“Bohot accha lag rha hai, mera dream bhi nahi tha itna bada. Jidhar main abhi khadi hoon, bohot accha lag rha hai (I am very happy, I never dreamt of this day. I’m really happy to be here),” an overwhelmed Tyagi told the media.

