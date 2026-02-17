Naomi Campbell denies wrongdoing linked to Jeffrey Epstein

After her name appeared in records pertaining to the disgraced financier, Naomi Campbell spoke out about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The US Justice Department made reference to the 55-year-old model in emails, contact lists, and calendars. The fact that Campbell’s name appears in the files does not imply that she was involved in Epstein’s crimes, and she has categorically denied any wrongdoing.

Campbell posted on her Instagram Story, saying, “I said it in 2019, and I’ll say it again now: don’t come at me when there is no wrongdoing on my part. I stand in complete solidarity with the courageous survivors.”

According to emails made public, Campbell allegedly assisted Epstein in making connections with Russian real estate contacts through her then-boyfriend, billionaire businessman Vladislav Doronin. Doronin and Campbell were in a romantic relationship in the late 2000s. According to Campbell, a former partner introduced her to Epstein at her 31st birthday celebration in 2001. She stated that he eventually appeared at prestigious fashion events, such as Victoria’s Secret shows, but she maintained that she was ignorant of his illegal behavior at the time.

Additionally, her legal team clarified that Naomi Campbell was unaware that Epstein was a registered sex offender while she was residing in Moscow from 2008 to 2013.

The Epstein case has prompted international inquiries and resulted in the publication of thousands of pages of court records naming well-known individuals, though their appearance in the records does not necessarily indicate criminal conduct. Naomi Campbell reaffirmed her support for abuse survivors and her denial of any involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities.