Naomi Watts is set to receive the Golden Eye Award from the Zurich Film Festival for her performance in the upcoming drama The Housewife.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress will personally accept the prestigious honor on Sept. 26 in Zurich, where she will also present the film and take part in a ZFF Masters session discussing her career.

‘The Housewife’

In Ben Shirinian’s The Housewife, Watts plays an elegant and mysterious woman living in 1960s New York whose carefully constructed life begins to unravel when a young New York Times journalist discovers disturbing clues about her husband’s past.

Her character is the wife of a suspected Nazi, with the film exploring the secrets hidden behind her seemingly perfect life.

The Zurich Film Festival praised Watts for her emotional range, versatility and dedication to her craft.

Watts’ reaction to honor

Watts expressed her gratitude for the recognition, saying she was honored to receive the Golden Eye Award and looked forward to accepting it in Zurich.

She also thanked the festival for recognizing her work in The Housewife.

The actress has earned two Academy Award nominations during her acclaimed career, establishing herself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers.

Naomi Watts will present The Housewife to festival audiences during her visit, giving viewers an opportunity to see her latest performance alongside the career conversation at the ZFF Masters event.