‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix turns into French emperor in Ridley Scott’s movie

The trailer of Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical epic “Napoleon”, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular French conqueror Napoleon Bonaparte, is here.

Produced by Apple Studios, Columbia Pictures, and Scott Free Productions, the film is set to be released by Sony Pictures on November 22 in theatres before a streaming debut on Apple TV+.

Set in 1793, this movie delves into Napoleon’s journey as he becomes a ruler.

According to the film’s official logline: “Napoleon is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.”

The trailer touches on several topics ranging from Napoleon’s journey towards rule over the kingdom to his tumultuous relationship with Josephine. One of those battle sequences is showcased at the end of the trailer, with thrilling – and terrifying – results.

In the trailer Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon says, “I am destined for greatness. But those in power will only see me as a sword.”

With a screenplay written by David Scarpa, the film has actor Venessa Kirby playing Empress Josephine.

Tahar Rahim plays Paul Barras, Ben Miles plays Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier plays Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham plays Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour plays Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell plays Sanson ‘The Bourreau,’ Edouard Philipponnat plays Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys plays Talleyrand, John Hollingworth plays Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes plays Moulins and Mark Bonnar plays Jean-Andoche Junot.

Joaquin Phoenix was previously directed by Ridley Scott in “Gladiator.” The actor won an Oscar for his role in 2019’s “Joker.”