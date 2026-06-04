Napoli confirm Conte exit with Allegri tipped as new coach

Italian Serie A runners-up Napoli confirmed on Thursday that coach Antonio Conte will leave the club after two years with former AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri tipped to take over.

“Napoli announces that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte and his staff to part ways before the natural expiry of their contracts,” the club said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the coach and his backroom team for their excellent work. We wish them the very best for the future and the next challenges they will face in their careers.

“Thanks, coach!”

Conte, 56, who guided Napoli to the Serie A title in the 2024/25 campaign, has been widely touted as the favourite to take over as Italy coach.

The former Italy international previously coached the national side between 2014 and 2016, taking them to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals where they lost on penalties to Germany.

Napoli are reported to be in advanced talks with Allegri, 58, who was sacked as AC Milan coach after missing out on next season’s Champions League.