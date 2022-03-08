Naqeebullah murder case enters final phase

KARACHI: Naqeebullah murder case has entered its final phase as the investigation officer (IO) Dr Rizwan recorded his testimony to the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During today’s hearing, key evidence including records of geo-fencing and CDR record were presented to the ATC. The lawyer apprised the ATC judge that the evidence proved the presence of former senior superintendent police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar at the crime scene.

The lawyers have also concluded cross-examination of the investigation officer Dr Rizwan’s statement and said that the testimonies of the accused will be recorded in the next hearing.

READ: ATC INDICTS RAO ANWAR, OTHERS IN NAQEEBULLAH MURDER CASE

Later, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) adjourned the hearing of the Naqeebullah murder case till March 24.

Naqeebullah murder case

On March 25 – 2020, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had indicted former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar and others in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Anwar is accused of being involved in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a staged police encounter in Karachi.

Mehsud was killed on January 13, 2018, in Karachi during a fake encounter allegedly staged by Rao Anwar, the senior superintendent of police of Karachi’s Malir district.

