Naqvi announces construction of two new underpasses in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced the construction of two underpasses to facilitate the residents of Islamabad.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, Mohsin Naqvi said one underpass will be built at Serena Chowk and the other on Srinagar Highway.

During a meeting, officials from NESPAK presented the initial designs of the underpasses project in Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that preliminary design of the underpasses had been prepared.

The interior minister tasked the chairman CDA with overseeing the construction and directed them to construct these underpasses with full height specifications.

The meeting was attended by chairman CDA, chief commissioner Islamabad and NESPAK officials.

