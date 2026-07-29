Nara Smith opens up about 'lingering fear' over daughter's cancer diagnosis

Social media creator Nara Smith has opened up about the emotional toll of keeping her two-year-old daughter Whimsy’s cancer journey private, admitting she lived with a constant fear that someone would publicly leak the medical diagnosis before the family was ready to share it.

Speaking candidly on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, the 24-year-old lifestyle creator—who is married to model Lucky Blue Smith—detailed the immense pressure of protecting her young child’s safety and privacy during hospital visits.

Navigating Hospital Visits and Privacy Concerns

In July, Smith revealed publicly that Whimsy had been diagnosed with cancer the previous year and subsequently shared the welcome news that her daughter had completed chemotherapy and entered remission.

Reflecting on the months spent in hospital wards, Smith recounted how difficult it was to balance public interactions with a private family crisis:

“I always had this lingering fear that somebody could take a video of us in hospital and put it out,” Smith shared during the interview. “When we were in the hospital, people would come up and ask for photos… I smiled and said ‘of course you can,’ but I was nervous people would piece it together or people would talk.”

She emphasized that her daughter’s privacy remained the top priority, making the decision to share their experience a carefully considered one.

Overcoming Personal Challenges and Finding Community

The diagnosis came during an exceptionally difficult period for the family. Smith’s mother had recently completed grueling breast cancer treatments, creating what Smith described as a constant background anxiety that illness would strike her household again.

During Whimsy’s treatment, Smith and her husband managed a complex family schedule, looking after their three other children—including a newborn born just months prior.

Balancing Family Life: Smith described operating on “autopilot” to maintain stability for all four of their children: Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, Whimsy Lou, and Fawnie Golden.

Finding Support: Interacting with nurses and other parents in similar situations ultimately encouraged Smith to use her platform to support others experiencing pediatric medical challenges.

Marital Bond: Smith noted that navigating the crisis ultimately strengthened her marriage with Lucky Blue Smith as they rallied around their daughter’s health.

After Whimsy rang the bell signaling the end of her cancer treatment shortly after her birthday, Smith decided to share her story to offer comfort to other families navigating similar health battles.