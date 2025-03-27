‘Narcissist’ Rachel Zegler blamed for ‘Snow White’ failure

Jonah Platt, son of ‘Snow White’ producer Marc Platt, believes fantasy film star Rachel Zegler is to be blamed for its lacklustre Box Office performance, for dragging her ‘personal politics’ in the movie’s promotion.

Disney’s live-action adaptation of the fairy tale ‘Snow White’, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, along with Andrew Burnap, arrived in theatres last week. However, Marc Webb’s hotly-anticipated directorial had a rather dismal opening at the Box Office, despite the massive $270 million budget of the title.

Amid the several controversies around ‘Snow White’ before release, including Zegler and Gadot’s political views on the ongoing Israel-Palestine issue, which somewhere contributed to the underwhelming ticket sales, film producer Marc Platt’s son Jonah has now laid the blame entirely on the former for the film’s failure.

It happened so when an Instagram user questioned him regarding the media report which suggested that his father flew to New York, to urge Zegler to delete her ‘Free Palestine’ post.

Responding to the comment, which read, “Your dad flew to NYC to reprimand a young actress? Any words on this? Cuz that’s creepy as hell and uncalled for. People have the right to free speech. no? Shame on your father,” the ‘Being Jewish’ podcast host wrote in now-deleted comments, “You really want to do this?”

“Yeah, my dad, the producer of an enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for,” he added in the same deleted comment. “This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office.”

Jonah also noted, “Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful.”

“Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Zegler, 23, voiced her support for Palestine in the ongoing conflict with Israel, when she wrote on X last August, “and always remember, free Palestine.”

Her statement also caused friction between her and co-star Gal Gadot, 39, who is quite vocal in her support for her country, Israel.