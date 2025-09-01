Nargis Fakhri makes first appearance with husband after secret wedding

Bollywood diva Nargis Fakhri made her first public appearance with her husband months after reports suggested that she had tied the knot with Tony Beig in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony.

Nargis Fakhri, who reportedly married her longtime boyfriend, millionaire Tony Beig, in a hush-hush California affair earlier this year, made her first public appearance with him over the weekend, as the two stepped out for a Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event in Mumbai.

While the sources close to the couple had confirmed their marriage this February, Fakhri is yet to make any official announcement, or even share any of her wedding pictures with her husband.

However, her close friend and Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer, Farah Khan, accidentally confirmed their marriage when she asked Beig to come and stand with ‘his wife’, while posing with the ‘Rockstar’ debutante on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzzzooka Prime (@buzzzookaprime)

Reports suggest that Fakhri first met Beig, a Kashmir-born and L.A.-based businessman, back in 2022. The couple dated for almost three years before taking the plunge this year.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip