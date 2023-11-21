‘I was linked with every person in…’: Nargis Fakhri speaks up on Shahid, Ranbir Kapoor dating rumours

Bollywood diva Nargis Fakhri opened up on being linked to her debut co-star Ranbir Kapoor as well as Shahid Kapoor during her earlier days.

In a new interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan on his digital chat show, Fakhri recalled going ‘insane’ back in the day, when she was ‘linked up’ with ‘every other person in the industry’.

She said, “I was linked with every other person in the film industry and it used to drive me insane. One time there was an article that said I moved into Shahid Kapoor’s apartment.”

The ‘Rockstar’ actor continued, “I wish I had saved these articles and that my mom came down to visit and meet him. And I had people messaging, ‘Oh, your mom is in town?’ What the hell, my mom never even came here. So, I had to get used to all of that.”

Recalling another encounter with a reporter, when she shut her for a similar question, Fakhri narrated, “A reporter came up to me and said, ‘How is it to be enjoying the B-town stars?’ She said it in a way that she was insinuating something. That was the time when all such articles were coming out. And I just told her, ‘I am waiting for you to turn me into a lesbian,’ and her face dropped and she walked out.”

“And then that was made into a headline and I got into trouble,” she added.

For the unversed, Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Rockstar’ (2011), while with Shahid, she featured in a special dance number ‘Dhating Naach’, of his action comedy ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’ (2013).

