NASA claps back at Kim Kardashian’s moon landing claims

NASA has set the record straight on Kim Kardashian’s moon landing doubts!

On Thursday October 30, NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy rushed to his X account (formerly Twitter) to respond to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s claim, emphasizing that 1969 moon landing did happen.

He shared the Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, where the SKIMS founder expressed doubts about the historic moon landing while speaking to her costar Sarah Paulson on the set of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming drama series, All’s Fair.

“Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!” the 54-year-old wrote.

Sean Duffy further added, “And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too.”

In the video, Kardashian mentioned that she had reviewed numerous articles and interviews with Buzz Aldrin and the late Neil Armstrong, and shared a note she had read from Aldrin in which he allegedly claimed there had been no “scary moment” during the mission because, according to her understanding, it did not happen.

“So, I think it didn’t happen,” she added.

To note, Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made history as the first and second people, respectively, to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.