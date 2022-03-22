NASA confirms over 5,000 exoplanets outside our solar system

NASA has confirmed the existence of over 5,000 exoplanets beyond our solar system, which include numerous ‘hot Jupiters’, ‘super-Earths and ‘mini Neptunes’, Daily Mail reported.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has added 65 more exoplanets to the online NASA Exoplanet Archive, which brings the total to 5,005.

The announcement has been made 30 years after the discovery of the first exoplanets, which were found in 1992.

NASA added that the new James Webb Telescope will play a major role to map the atmospheres of exoplanets.

According to the US space agency, the planets discovered until now include gas giants bigger than Jupiter, rocky worlds like the Earth and ‘mini Neptunes’.

However, the Space agency claims that 5,005 is just a fraction of all the exoplanets possibly existing in our galaxy, the Milky Way. It added that the number could go byeond hundreds of billions.

Research scientist with the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute at Caltech in Pasadena, California Jessi Christiansen says that 5,005 is not just a number but each one of them is a brand new world. He added that what makes them exciting is that we don’t know anything about them.

NASA’s online database shows that the majority of planets are Jupiter or Neptune-like gaseous giants rather than Earth-like terrestrial planets.

