NASA offers Rs 250000000 to solve a challenge, here’s how

NASA is calling on creative thinkers to solve a challenge for its upcoming lunar missions. The LunaRecycle Challenge offers a prize pool of $3 million (approximately Rs 25 crore) to individuals or teams who can develop effective recycling solutions for waste produced during extended lunar missions.

As NASA prepares for a crewed lunar landing in September 2026, the agency is focusing on sustainability in space exploration. With plans for longer missions, managing inorganic waste like food packaging, discarded clothing, and scientific materials is crucial.

Amy Kaminski, program executive for NASA’s Prizes, Challenges, and Crowdsourcing program, emphasized the importance of sustainable operations for NASA’s research and discoveries. Through this challenge, NASA seeks innovative public solutions for lunar waste management, aiming to apply the lessons learned to benefit life on Earth.

The challenge has two tracks, with separate prize money for each. This dual structure increases accessibility and encourages innovative solutions to complex waste management issues.

NASA invites global innovators to share their ideas and solutions, offering substantial cash prizes. By harnessing public creativity, NASA aims to achieve sustainable exploration beyond Earth.

Challenge Details: