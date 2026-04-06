NASA’s Artemis II Lunar Flyby: Netflix announces timing for Global Livestream

Netflix to show the most anticipated phase of Artemis II, The Lunar Flyby on Netflix live.

In the recent update, Netflix announced to set a livestream to the most anticipated phase of Artemis II, The Lunar Flyby on April 6 at 6:45 PM GMT, which translates to 11:45 PM in Pakistan (PKT).

The broadcast, delivered through its partnership with NASA, will show the Orion spacecraft’s closest approach as it swings around the far side of the Moon before heading back to Earth.

Here are the global livestream timings:

GMT (UK): 6:45 PM (April 6)

US Eastern (ET): 2:45 PM

US Pacific (PT): 11:45 AM

Central Europe (CEST): 8:45 PM

UAE (GST): 10:45 PM

Pakistan (PKT): 11:45 PM

India (IST): 12:15 AM (April 7)

Japan (JST): 3:45 AM (April 7)

Australia (AEST): 4:45 AM (April 7)

The mission’s launch on April 1, yet the historic moment was not streamed on Netflix, because the liftoff was already widely available across multiple platforms, including NASA’s own services and other digital streams that drew large global audiences.

Netflix’s integration with NASA+ is still relatively new and has seen limited live programming so far, which likely contributed to its absence during the launch phase.

Instead, Netflix is focusing on the mission’s most visually engaging and defining moment.

The lunar flyby represented the peak of the journey, as astronauts travel deep into space and loop around the Moon using its gravity before returning to Earth, making it the centerpiece of the mission’s global broadcast.