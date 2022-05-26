NASA’s Hubble telescope captures ‘Gravitational Dance’ of two Galaxies

NASA’s world-famous Hubble telescope has captured a gravitational dance of two galaxies from over 60 million light-years away.

The two captured galaxies by the National Aeronautical and Space Administration’s (NASA) Hubble telescope are officially known as NGC 3227, a spiral galaxy, and NGC 3226, an elliptical galaxy. They’re referred to as Arp 94 collectively.

Both these galaxies are situated 50-60 million light-years from Earth. The NGC or the spiral galaxy is also a Seyfert Galaxy. A galaxy that has a supermassive black hole in its center is called a Seyfert Galaxy. Only about 10% of total galazies are Seyfert Galaxies.

The hubble was observing the two galaxies to measure the masses of the black holes. All the red parts that you see in the image represent visible red and near-infrared wavelengths of light.

The other galaxy NGC 3226 is in middle of its life-cycle and is currently in a transition stage. Scientists want to understand how a life-giving galaxy slips into a lifeless lull over time.

