HAMPTON, Ga. — NASCAR race results from EchoPark Speedway ended with Ryan Blaney in Victory Lane after a wild, weather-delayed night in Atlanta.

Blaney won the 2026 Quaker State 400 on July 12-13, surviving a 3-hour rain delay and an overtime finish to take his 2nd win of the season. The Team Penske driver led a race-high 171 laps and swept both stages before pulling off a final-lap pass for the win.

The race came down to a 3-wide battle off turn 4. Christopher Bell gave Blaney a huge push on the last lap, helping the No. 12 Ford get around Carson Hocevar and Bubba Wallace at the line. Bell was scored 2nd and Hocevar 3rd.

Wallace initially crossed 2nd but was penalized after the race for going below the yellow line on the backstretch, dropping him to 29th.

Key NASCAR Atlanta Takeaways

Blaney dominates : The win was Ford’s 750th Cup Series victory and moved Blaney to 3rd in points, 65 behind leader Denny Hamlin. He now has eight straight top-10s.

: The win was Ford’s 750th Cup Series victory and moved Blaney to 3rd in points, 65 behind leader Denny Hamlin. He now has eight straight top-10s. Overtime chaos : A late crash involving Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe set up the overtime restart. Hocevar led at the white flag before Blaney made his move.

: A late crash involving Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe set up the overtime restart. Hocevar led at the white flag before Blaney made his move. In-Season Challenge: Blaney advanced to the semifinals with the win and will face Bell next week at North Wilkesboro.

Top 10 NASCAR Atlanta Race Results

Ryan Blaney – No. 12 Christopher Bell – No. 20 Carson Hocevar – No. 77 Ty Gibbs – No. 54 Erik Jones – No. 43 Shane van Gisbergen – No. 97 Austin Dillon – No. 3 Tyler Reddick – No. 45 Joey Logano – No. 22 Chris Buescher – No. 17

With six races left before the playoffs, Blaney’s Atlanta performance puts him right back in the regular-season championship conversation.