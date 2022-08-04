Naseebo Lal’s son breaks the internet with ‘Tu Jhoom’ rendition

Murad Hussain – son of Pakistan’s esteemed singer Naseebo Lal – wins over the netizens with his rendition of her track ‘Tu Jhoom’ in the viral video.

A video originally published by musician Arbaz Khan on his Instagram handle sees the young lad serenading him with his rendition of soulful track ‘Tu Jhoom’ from Coke Studio season 14.

The track sung by legendary artists duo, Abida Perveen and Naseebo Lal in the latest season of the musical show, was brilliantly performed by the star kid, as he aced the high notes and beats of the track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

After concluding his performance, the emerging artist was complimented and questioned by Khan about his parents, to which the performer proudly confirmed, “I am the son of Madam Naseebo Lal.”

The now-viral video was reposted by several entertainment pages on the photo and video sharing platform, which received acclaim and heartwarming compliments for the budding singer from social users.

Here is what Instagrammers wrote:

Incredible. This is the best example of real talent coming from a singer’s family!

Amazing, Naseebo Gee. Give ur SON Professional Training. His voice & he looks like you

Naseebo lal in male version!!

Pakistan got talent 🇵🇰👌

Incredible 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Amazing little angel keep it up and made your parents proud 😍

Now, this kinda nepotism is welcomed all the time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naseebo Lal (Official) (@naseebo_lalofficial)

It is pertinent to mention that Naseebo Lal-Abida Parveen collab broke the internet when it first aired on YouTube and television channels earlier this year. The track got millions of views, while, countless reaction videos were recorded on it as well.

Apart from the general audience, several celebs from India and Pakistan – smitten by the soulful piece – laud the powerhouse duo for the iconic number.

Moreover, ‘Tu Jhoom’ also got a feature in the superhit miniseries of MCU, ‘Ms Marvel’.

Comments