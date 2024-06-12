After Urvashi Rautela, Sonam Bajwa becomes fan of Naseem Shah

The Indian actor and stunning model Sonam Bajwa shared a video reel on the story of her social media Instagram account featuring the Pakistan’s star fast bowler Naseem Shah consoling a kid crying during a meet and greet session.

In the video clip shared by the Punjabi actor, the young Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah can be seen approaching the minor fan consoling and offering him an autograph, saying, “I can also give Babar Azam’s autograph,” referring to Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam, while signing for the kid as he was left in an elevator without the autograph.

The Bollywood actress Sonam Bajwa touched by Shah’s compassionate action, declaring it to be “so wholesome and cute,” with an emoji of white heart.

The Punjabi actor’s appreciation for the Pakistani cricketer’s kindhearted act has garnered attention from fans and media outlets across the border.

Shah’s sweet interaction with the young fan has been widely praised on social media, with many lauding his down-to-earth nature and ability to connect with his admirers.