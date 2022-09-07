‘Remember the name’: Naseem Shah hailed after heroics against Afghanistan

Pacer Naseem Shah hit two last-over sixes as Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday to set up an Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, knocking out rivals India.

Chasing 130, Pakistan were in deep trouble at 118-9 when tailender Naseem muscled two hits over the fence off Fazalhaq Farooqi to win with four balls to spare in Sharjah and end India and Afghanistan’s hopes of making the final.

India play Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday in a dead-rubber, with Pakistan facing Sri Lanka on Friday in a preview of Sunday’s final.

Following today’s game, the fans started trends on Twitter ‘NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY’ and ‘Remember The Name’ to praise the young pacer.

Here are some of the encouraging reactions for Shah:

Wow @iNaseemShah 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼😍 . What a performance.. 2 sixes reminds me @SAfridiOfficial #AsiaCup2014 Deja Vu — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 7, 2022

Injecting this into my veins 💉

NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY! 🇵🇰❤️

protect him at all costs, he’s way way wayy to precious. #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/A78SAWuBHk — Raz 🇵🇰 (@wassup_raz) September 7, 2022

Wow 🇵🇰 … thank you Naseem for such an amazing finish 👏 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 7, 2022

Remember the name Naseem Shah❤️🔥🔥🇵🇰. #AsiaCup2022Final — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) September 7, 2022

Naseem Shah👏🏻👏🏻💪💪💪💥💥💥. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 7, 2022

NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY LETS GOOOOOO 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/Dsa5aO0v2a — GXR Alvi (@LitAlvi) September 7, 2022

