Naseem Shah opens up on fitness concerns ahead of National Champions Cup

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has dismissed concerns regarding his fitness ahead of his return to competitive cricket, insisting that injuries are a part of the game and should not automatically be viewed as a sign of poor physical condition.

The 23-year-old pacer has been out of action since suffering a side strain while representing Rawalpindiz during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 in April. The injury forced him to miss the remainder of the tournament, and he has not featured in any competitive fixture since.

Naseem is now set to make his comeback in the upcoming National Champions Cup, a 50-over List A tournament featuring four teams: Pakistan Greens, Pakistan Whites, Pakistan Blues and Pakistan Gold.

The tournament is set to run from 11 to 18 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The right-arm pacer has been included in the Pakistan Greens squad, which will be captained by all-rounder Shadab Khan. The competition forms part of Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, with selectors closely monitoring a pool of 44 players and reserves.

Speaking to the media ahead of the tournament, Naseem addressed questions surrounding his fitness and stressed that injuries can occur even to fully fit athletes.

“There is a difference between physical fitness and match fitness,” Naseem said. “If a player gets injured during a match or a training session, it does not mean he is unfit. Any player can suffer an injury while playing.”

The fast bowler also highlighted the importance of workload management, saying modern-day cricket requires players to adapt to the increasing demands of the sport.

“Every player has the responsibility to work according to a proper plan and manage their workload,” he explained.

“Things are changing with time, and we have to understand those changes. Cricket has evolved, so fast bowlers also need to adapt accordingly.”

Naseem Shah acknowledged Pakistan’s proud fast-bowling tradition and emphasised that success with the ball is not solely dependent on raw pace.

“In the past, our bowling attack has performed exceptionally well,” he said. “For fast bowling, line and length are just as important as speed.”

Responding to discussions about his bowling pace, Naseem maintained that he continues to operate at competitive speeds, particularly in the shortest format.

“Wherever I have played T20 cricket, I have bowled at around 140 kilometres per hour. One-day cricket is a different situation altogether,” he added.

The pacer also made it clear that he remains available for selection across all formats and is prepared to represent Pakistan whenever required.

“At this stage, I am ready to play whichever format I get the opportunity in,” Naseem said. “It is not our job to decide which format we will play. Our responsibility is to play cricket whenever the team needs us.”