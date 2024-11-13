Naseem Vicky recalls forgetting lines in front of Salman Khan

Pakistani comedian Naseem Vicky revealed an incident where he forgot his lines while performing in front of Bollywood star Salman Khan.

In an interview with a media outlet, the beloved comedian reflected on his working experience in the Bollywood industry and his interaction with actors and comedians in India.

Naseem Vicky recalled forgetting his lines during a performance for Comedy Nights Bachao where actor Salman Khan was in attendance.

When asked if he ever forgot his line during a performance, the Pakistani comedian revealed that such an incident did happen when he was performing in India.

“It actually happened once when I went to perform for Comedy Nights Bachao. There were celebrities sitting in front of me, including Mika and Salman Khan. My joke was that I was going to roast them. I had planned to tell Salman Khan, ‘Make me your son,’ and he would reply, ‘How can I have such an old son?’ I had this punchline ready. But, my mother had just passed away, and I was grieving. That was the first time in my life that I went up on stage and couldn’t remember my script. I was blank. I kept trying to recall it, but couldn’t,” he said.

However, Naseem Vicky was saved from the emotionally difficult but embarrassing moment when luck came to his help.

“Suddenly, there was a blast on set, and the transformer blew up. Allah helped me, and after a little while, I regained my composure. It was a very tough episode for me because my mind was focused on my mother,” he added.

Responding to a question about the availability of opportunities to Indian and Pakistani comedians, he said that performers in the neighbouring country get script and written material before their performance.

“Our comedians work very hard. We don’t get written material, we don’t get ready-made content. What they do is they perform, they do comedy. Here, we focus only on punchlines. If we were given proper comedy situations, we would do amazing work,” Naseem Vicky added.